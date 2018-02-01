A UK Minister has confirmed hearing "extraordinary allegations" that Treasury officials have been working against Government policy by deliberately seeking to promote Britain staying in the EU customs union.

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, winced heavily when his colleague at the Department for Exiting the EU, Steve Baker, made the comments in response to an intervention during Commons Questions by fellow Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Somerset MP, who now heads the pro-Brexit European Research Council of Tory backbenchers, asked Mr Baker to confirm if he had heard from Charles Grant, of the Centre for European Reform, that "officials in the Treasury have deliberately developed a model to show that all options other than staying in the customs union were bad and that officials intended to use this to influence policy".

Mr Rees-Mogg added: "If this is correct, does he share my view that it goes against the spirit of the Northcote rebellion reforms that underpin our independent civil service?"

Mr Baker replied: "I am sorry to say that my honourable friend's account is essentially correct. At the time I considered it implausible because my direct experience is that civil servants are extraordinarily careful to uphold the impartiality of the civil service.”

He went on: “We must proceed with great caution in this matter but I heard him raise this issue. We need to be very careful not to take this forward in an inappropriate way. But he has reminded me of something which I heard. It would be quite extraordinary if it turned out that such a thing had happened."

The Brexit Minister was challenged by Opposition MPs as he delivered his answer to Mr Rees-Mogg, prompting him to reply: "I didn't say it was correct. I said the account that was put to me is correct.

"It was put to me, I considered it an extraordinary allegation; I still consider it an extraordinary allegation."

He added: "To be absolutely clear, I said it was correct that the allegation was put to me. I did not in any way seek to confirm the truth of it.

"But what I would say is we need to proceed with great caution because it is essential we continue to uphold and support the impartiality of the civil service."

Earlier this week, Mr Baker claimed the leak of draft, unapproved Whitehall analysis, which showed staying in the single market would result in the least negative impact on growth following withdrawal, was a deliberate attempt to undermine the Government’s approach. He enraged civil servants by suggesting that economic analysis by officials was “always wrong”.

On the economic analysis work, Mr Davis earlier said he first told the Commons Brexit Committee on December 6 "in terms" that the Government would, with some already initiated, do the best it could to "quantify the effect of different negotiating outcomes as we come up to them".

He stressed: "I told the select committee that this work was under way last December."

His Labour Shadow Sir Keir Starmer then asked Mr Davis to confirm when he was first talked through the economic modelling of the scenarios by his department.

Mr Davis replied: "One of the things[Sir Keir] has been trying to pretend over the course of the last few days is that somehow my colleagues have been critical of the civil servants doing its job because the outcome is as yet a work in progress. That is what it is, a work in progress,” he declared.

"I say that because we are trying to do something which is incredibly difficult."

He pointed out to MPs: "Every forecast that has been made about the period post-referendum has been wrong. What has been going on has been an attempt to find a way of getting a better outcome.

"In those terms, I talked to my own department and indeed the cross-departmental group in early January on this matter," he added.