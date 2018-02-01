THERESA May discovered during her visit to China that she has been given a nickname by the people of the far eastern country.

An interviewer for television network CCTV told the Prime Minister she is known as "Auntie May".

"A lot of Chinese people would affectionately call you, in Chinese, Auntie May," said the interviewer.

"That's really a kind of a call for Chinese - you're one of the members of the family. Do you like that?"

Mrs May replied: "Oh, thank you. Thank you very much indeed. I'm honoured by that. Thank you."

Mrs May and her husband Philip later enjoyed a traditional tea drinking ceremony with Mr Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan.

When the British visitors were served Lapsang Souchong tea, Mr May revealed it is their favoured cuppa at home, telling Madame Peng: "We drink that."