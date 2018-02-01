THE Scottish Government has warned it will publish a leaked report predicting an economic hit from Brexit if it gets its hands on it.
Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell MSP insisted “the public have a right to know the impact on jobs and living standards” from leaving the EU.
It comes after the website BuzzFeed published leaked UK Government documents suggesting the economy would suffer under every Brexit outcome modelled by civil servants.
Westminster ministers said they would not publish the briefing on the back of the leak, but said it would be passed on to devolved governments.
In a letter to UK Brexit Secretary David Davis, Mr Russell said he welcomed moves to make the information available to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
He wrote: “As you are aware the Scottish Government considers that the public have a right to know the impact on jobs and living standards of the UK Government’s decision to pursue the UK’s exit from the EU and therefore that this analysis should be made publicly available.”
But he added: “Further, this is not our analysis and we do not see it as our responsibility to make arrangements on confidential handling.
“I want to be clear that if you send the analysis to us we will make it public.”
The letter comes as Mr Russell and deputy first minister John Swinney prepare for crunch talks with Theresa May’s deputy over fears part of the Brexit Bill represents a “power grab” by Westminster at the expense of the devolved governments.
