THE Scottish Football Association today announced that Stewart Regan has stepped down as its chief executive after eight years.

Regan was subjected to intense criticism last week after Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill turned down the chance to take the Scotland job.

An SFA statement said the Englishman had "made a range of changes, including streamlining the Scottish FA committee system, introducing a more transparent and independent disciplinary process, creating a pyramid system, and delivering a new performance strategy."

Regan said: "I have devoted my time in Scotland to modernising, protecting, developing and promoting the game, whilst facing into some extremely challenging head winds during my time in the job.

"While it has been tough, I am proud to leave having overseen a period of significant change and substantial growth following the McLeish Report in 2010.

“We are now at another staging point and I recognise that it is now time for further change. I have decided to step aside to allow new leadership to take the organisation forward.

"I would like to thank the staff for their energy, hard work and support during my tenure. Their love of the game mirrors Scotland's passion for football and I am proud to have served the association."

Chief Operating Officer, Andrew McKinlay, will manage the day to day business during the interim period.

SFA president Alan McRae said: "I would like to place on record my thanks and appreciation to Stewart for his commitment to Scottish football.

"He has worked tirelessly and has helped drive through a number of improvements to the governance of the game in the country.

"The search for a new chief executive will begin immediately as we will continue to drive Scottish football forward on and off the pitch.”