BARRHEAD Travel has been bought over by North American Travel Leaders Group.

The family-owned company has sold what is one of Scotland's largest retail travel companies, with more than 900 employees and 75 locations around the UK.

It is expected that the sale will be completed by the end of March but the company has said terms of the deal will not be revealed.

Barrhead’s Chief Executive Sharon Munro will continue to manage the business while her father and Barrhead founder, Bill Munro, will serve in a strategic advisory role as chairman of the Barrhead division within Travel Leaders Group.

Sharon said: “Joining with Travel Leaders Group will give us the resources to expand into additional markets, access to new technology and the ability to innovate.

“This agreement creates exciting new prospects for both our enterprises.”

Bill added: “This is great news for our staff, our customers and our suppliers.”

Once the transaction is finalised, Travel Leaders UK portfolio will include Barrhead, Colletts Travel, Protravel International UK and Tzell UK, which are among the UK’s leading travel companies.

Travel Leaders Group is one of North America’s largest travel companies – encompassing nearly one-third of all travel agents on the continent.

It consistently ranks as one of the top travel companies nationwide.

Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko said: “Barrhead is a great addition to our family of brands.

"It’s an innovative, award-winning travel business that is on a trajectory for continued growth.

“From its high-touch retail travel superstores to its online presence, Barrhead offers personalised attention, technology tools, highly-trained travel specialists and a wide range of travel products and services.

“Bill and Sharon Munro have devoted their careers to building this extraordinary business.

"We’re pleased that the Munro family is entrusting the future of Barrhead, its employees, agents and customers to our organisation.

"We’re excited about this chance to expand our presence in Scotland and the UK overall and the opportunities this affords both companies.”