SCOTLAND’S “polarised, hostile political culture” is preventing an honest debate on health reform, doctors have warned.

Radical change is needed to protect the NHS and prepare for the “looming cloud” of Brexit which may affect the staff, research and development, the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) said.

Politicians must be prepared to make some difficult and potentially unpopular decisions, but this can only be done if they stop making healthcare “a political battleground”, it added.

Health Secretary Shona Robison agreed with the RCPE’s view and highlighted how the merging of health and social care meant it could “make best use of total resources”.

The integration of health and social care – designed to ease the strain on hospitals by ensuring the sick and infirm receive better care in the community – “has lacked any real progress and failed to keep pace with the changing needs of the Scottish population”, experts told the RCPE.

Professor John Connell, chairman of NHS Tayside, said the NHS is “is not a vote-shifting tool” and must be freed from “day-to-day political interference”.

Last year the BMA warned the NHS needed a four per cent funding uplift “just to stand still”.

Experts told the RCPE that the only way to save money to fund community care will be to “close hospitals, or close facilities”.

Dr Caroline Whitworth, associate medical director at NHS Lothian, said the public needs to understand the true cost of healthcare, particularly when drug companies peddle “marginal hope to dying people at huge expense”.

Lord Newby, a Liberal Democrat peer, suggested a health and social care tax, based on National Insurance, backed by an independent financial watchdog to monitor how the money is spent without the “taint of political bias”.

Professor Derek Bell, president of the RCPE, said the report marks “the beginning of a conversation about the steps required to enable change”.

“This conversation must now be moved forward at pace, in order to address some of the major challenges that the NHS in Scotland faces and ensure that we can deliver a world-class healthcare system for the future,” he said.

Dr Andrew Corbett-Nolan, chief executive of the Good Governance Institute, said Integrated Joint Boards could improve the delivery of health and social care.

He added: “There are a variety of other possibilities for improving healthcare delivery in Scotland, and the NHS in Scotland must put measures in places to keep pace with advances in digital healthcare, population health, artificial intelligence, and cybernetics.

“Digital technologies should be used to innovate more effectively, and crucially, the NHS in Scotland must secure better value from investments in its digital programmes.”

Shona Robison said she was investing in a “system designed for the present and the future”.

And she added: “The integration of health and social care services is one of the most significant changes to these services since the creation of the NHS, which brings together £8.5 billion previously managed separately by health boards and local authorities.

“This approach enables local health and social care partnerships to make best use of their total resources.”