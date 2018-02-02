STEWART Regan’s eight-year stint as chief executive of the Scottish Football Association came to a sudden end yesterday and the move paves the way for the first female ever to hold the role.
Hibs’ Leann Dempster has emerged as a surprise early frontrunner to replace him after his unexpected resignation.
While he oversaw a period of change as he sought to implement the 2010 McLeish report, he had come under fire from member clubs recently for presiding over the national side’s continuing failure to reach major finals for the last 20 years.
He was also criticised for an appointment strategy which ultimately failed to recruit Michael O’Neill as Gordon Strachan’s replacement as Scotland manager.
His decision to step down was made public immediately following a discussion of the SFA’s main board, and it is understood the idea of making Dempster the association’s first female chief executive is already gaining currency within the Hampden hierarchy.
Ms Dempster has been part of the furniture of domestic Scottish club football for a decade, moving from the chief executive role at Motherwell to Hibs and is well-placed to marry the various strands of the sport.
Hibs chairman Rod Petrie, who will become SFA president next year, is one admirer, although she would have to relinquish her position at Easter Road to move up to Scottish football’s top job.
Mr Regan said: “I have devoted my time in Scotland to modernising, protecting, developing and promoting the game. I recognise now is time for further change.”
