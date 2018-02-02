ITS approach to care was then revolutionary, and an entire village complex was supported by a working farm, church, shop and bakery before the rural idyll for vulnerable people was left to become a crumbling folly.
Read more: Tourism chiefs to tap into Airbnb and VizEat bonanza
Now the former Bangour Village psychiatric hospital site in West Lothian –the size of 100 football pitches and including 15 listed buildings – is set to be taken over by a housing developer after lying empty for 14 years.
Loading article content
Aerial view of Bangour Village Hospital in about 1990. Picture: Courtesy of Lothian Health Services Archive/Edinburgh University Library
NHS Lothian, has a planning application going through the system for 891 homes, 800 new build and 91 conversions, and a primary school.
It is the second attempt to lay foundations for new homes there after an earlier effort fell victim to the economic downturn.
The village shop. c. 1915 Picture: Courtesy of Lothian Health Services Archive/Edinburgh University Library
Allanwater Homes, based in Bridge of Allan, would not comment on its plans for the site but confirmed it has lodged a bid with owner NHS Lothian and that dialogue was ongoing.
It comes after renewed efforts were made to sell the site last year.
Read more: Tourism chiefs to tap into Airbnb and VizEat bonanza
NHS Lothian, advised by the Scottish Futures Trust, appointed property advisers CBRe and Justin Lamb Associates to revive interest ahead of a planning decision through West Lothian Council.
Justin Lamb said Bangour is “probably the best opportunity in Scotland to deliver a new village in a mature landscape.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?