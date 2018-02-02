Campaigners yesterday stepped up opposition to controversial plans for a four-star holiday village and 100-seat restaurant near historic Culloden Battlefield.
They gathered at Holyrood to protest at plans for the site of the proposed development, which lies within the official battlefield conservation area,.
The group claims it is essentially a war grave which should be protected.
They add that the location was reputedly where the government troops “saddled up” before going into battle against the Jacobite Army supporting Bonnie Prince Charlie’s claim to the throne in 1746.
Developers are aiming to transform the former Treetops Riding Centre at Balloch into a visitor destination featuring 14 “highquality” holiday lodges, a 100-seat restaurant, shop and cafe.
But the Stop Development at Culloden Group (SDCG) is urging members of the public who are keen on preserving Scotland’s heritage to lodge objections.
Construction of the proposed 16 houses at Viewhill would see agricultural land converted to build “luxury” suburban homes.
A spokesman for Viewhill Farm said: “The facts are that there are arguably at least 40 homes closer to Culloden Battlefield, which cannot be seen from our location.”
