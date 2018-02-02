The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet the stars of an innovative Norwegian drama as their Nordic tour comes to an end.
William and Kate will visit Hartvig Nissen School on Friday to learn about the popular series Skam, which attracted a legion of fans for its portrayal of issues including mental illness, homophobia and sexual assault.
Following on from the theme lines of the show, the characters started their own social media profiles to engage with the audience directly, creating an international following and fan base.
At the Oslo school the royal couple will meet some of the stars and producers of Skam and chat to students to learn about the effect the hard-hitting drama had on bringing issues they faced into the open.
After a private lunch with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at their home Skaugum, William and Kate will visit Holmenkollen, the snowy hills overlooking Oslo.
The couple will visit the Holmenkollen ski jump and museum and then watch a demonstration from some of Norway’s top under-18 ski jumpers.
Before leaving for the UK, William and Kate will watch a group of local nursery children taking part in an afternoon ski lesson on the slopes and also join them for some outdoor activities such as roasting sausages on an open fire.
