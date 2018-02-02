Immigration plans that would see 40,000 fewer EU migrants a year come to the UK after Brexit are being looked at by the Government, according to reports.
A leaked impact assessment document suggests EU workers will be given “preferential” treatment if Britain gains a free trade deal, the Daily Telegraph states.
The economic analysis has been drawn-up with the support of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, the newspaper said.
A “flexible migration” scenario, branded as being a “midway point between strict policy and continued Labour mobility”, would see EU workers having to earn £20,500 to come to the UK, according to the report.
The analysis suggests migration controls will be tougher if the UK exits the EU without a trade deal, leading to 90,000 fewer EU migrants a year.
In a no deal scenario, migrants would need to have degrees, a job offer and earn at least £30,000, which would bring them into line with visa requirements for non-EU workers, the reports said.
