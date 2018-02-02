An unemployed “loner” who ploughed a hire van into a group of Muslims after becoming radicalised by far-right material within weeks will be sentenced on Friday.

Darren Osborne, 48, deliberately mowed down worshippers outside two mosques in Finsbury Park, north London, shortly after 12.15am on June 19 last year, killing 51-year-old Makram Ali and injuring 12 others.

A jury of eight women and four men took one hour to convict the father-of-four, who was seen smiling and blowing a kiss to angry bystanders in the moments after the terror attack, of murder and attempted murder.

