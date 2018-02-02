Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have presented awards at a glittering ceremony to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

Ms Markle, wearing a black Alexander McQueen trouser suit and white Tuxe blouse, took to the stage at Goldsmiths’ Hall, in the City of London, to present the second honour of the night at the second annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

She said: “I’m truly privileged to be here.”

But there were giggles from guests in the room as Mr Heritage struggled with the envelope containing the names of the nominees.

Ms Markle smiled and laughed as she helped her co-presenter and the ceremony got back on track as she presented one of three awards to to Daniel Claricoates, from Plymouth.

He developed PTSD after multiple tours in Afghanistan, but the disorder did not stop him from climbing to the summits of the highest mountains in both Africa and Antarctica with the organisation 65 Degrees North.

The top honour of the night is named after the late explorer Henry Worsley, who died in January 2016, just 30 miles from completing a solo crossing of the Antarctic while raising money for the Endeavour Fund on the expedition.

The late explorer’s son, Max, said: “It is a complete honour and he would not have believed it at all.

“For him to be continuing to inspire all of these people – It’s huge.”

Harry joined Max, and his sister, Alicia, on stage to present the award named in their late father’s honour.

The prince said: “I am fortunate enough to meet many of those who take part in the endeavours that we support and I am continually amazed by the tenacity, fortitude and unshakeable humour displayed by the men and women who sign up to run races, cross oceans, climb mountains or take on challenges few would even contemplate.

“They simply couldn’t have achieved it without the support of a team – whether their team mates or their family at home – it is teamwork that has carried them through.”

Alicia said she was “incredibly moved by the bravery of the injured servicemen and women” before her brother read the nominations for the night’s final and most prestigious award, which was won by Sean Gane, from the Forest of Dean, in Gloucestershire.

He overcame his debilitating injuries and discomfort to complete the Team Fortitude dog-sledding expedition to Sweden.

Harry and his bride-to-be looked relaxed earlier in the evening as they talked with the nine nominees – who have each taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.

Former Royal Marine Dan Fielding, 37, said having the couple attend the awards, which are already “the Oscars”, was “massive”.

“It’s lovely he’s brought his new fiancee with him,” said Mr Fielding, who last year captained a 2,000-mile voyage around the British Isles with a crew of 17 other veterans.

“She talks so well, she’s so caring, so kind, so nice. She is very genuine, very natural.

“When you see them together, they look absolutely fantastic.

“I asked if she wanted to come sailing with us. She smiled nicely and nodded.

“It would be nice if she would come sailing, but it might be too cold for her over here.”