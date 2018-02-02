Car manufacturers which try to cheat emissions rules could face unlimited fines under a new crackdown proposed by the Government.

The planned penalties come after the Volkswagen emissions scandal, when the German motor giant was found to be using so-called “defeat devices” to ensure its diesel cars passed laboratory tests of polluting emissions.

The fines cannot be imposed retrospectively on VW, but would expose manufacturers in future to criminal charges for selling new vehicles containing software designed to deceive emissions tests in the UK.

