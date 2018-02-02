The Scotch whisky trademark has been renewed in China for a decade to protect it from locally-produced counterfeit bottles.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said the Far East is a key market, with 25 bottles of Scotch exported to China every minute.

The SWA has worked with the British Embassy and Chinese authorities to crack down on about 200 locally-produced spirits falsely described as “Scotch”, some of which have their own trademarks featuring Scottish words and images which companies have applied to for use on Chinese-made products.

