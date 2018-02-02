A unique work of art that shows what is happening miles beneath the Earth’s surface is being exhibited at Paisley museum.

‘Beneath and Beyond- seismic sounds’, an audio visual installation by the Glasgow based artist Stephen Hurrel uses real-time audio and visual displays of information being gathered by earthquake monitoring stations around the world.



Stephen said: ‘I’ve always had an interest in the relationship between nature and technology since I could watch submarines sail up and down the Clyde with a backdrop of stunning natural scenery from the home where in grew up, in Dunoon. The Beneath and Beyond exhibition is a perfect example of that. What people will see and hear is happening there and then deep down under the Earth’s surface. It’s displayed through sound and a video projection, using the technology in the seismic monitoring stations we are linked to in all the continents of the world. No one else is doing this in a live situation, so what people will see and hear visiting the exhibition is unique’

