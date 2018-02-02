RUTH Davidson decided she was going to marry her fiancée after just three dates.

The Scottish Conservative leader proposed to partner Jen Wilson in 2016, but their wedding was postponed after a car ran over their dog’s paw.

Vet’s bills wiped out their savings, and Ms Davidson has declined to make the rescheduled date public to ensure privacy.

In an interview with fashion magazine Vogue, the MSP said Jen kept her grounded and was “very, very funny, and really laid-back”.

She recalled rushing home to see Jen shortly after a referendum debate in 2014 – despite those around her wanting to stay for after-show drinks.

She added: “I was like, ‘No, you don’t understand. I’m going to marry this girl.’ And it was our third date. I sort of surprised myself. I’m so not that person who says that.”

Ms Davidson, 39, also opened up about her struggle with her sexuality as a young adult, and the toll it took on her mental health.

Describing herself as “lost” in her early 20s, she said: “There were times when to cover up the fact I wasn’t very well I would be, you know, the funniest person in the room.”

But on other days, she added, “you wouldn’t have even known I was there”.

She has previously told of her trouble reconciling her Christian faith with her sexuality, before she came out as gay in her mid-20s.

The state-educated politician said she first encountered the British class system when she moved from Fife to Edinburgh University to study English.

“There were a lot of people who had a car, had done a gap year in Tunisia building bridges, who were unbelievably self-assured in a way that I just wasn’t,” she said.

“It was the first time I’d ever been asked the questions, ‘What does your father do? What school did you go to?’

“I was like, ‘You would never have heard of it. How’s this even a question?

“But then, you see, back then I didn’t realise the difference between knowledge and intelligence, or confidence and ability.”

In a cheeky dig at her party’s UK leader Theresa May, she confessed she got up to “a lot more than running through a wheat field” as a youngster, but said cannabis was the only illegal drug she tried.

Mrs May famously owned up to running through farmers’ wheat fields as a child when asked about the “naughtiest” thing she had ever done in an interview.

Ms Davidson also told the magazine she wanted children, adding: “I’ve always said I wanted to, and luckily for me I’m marrying a woman who’s younger than me, because I’m now getting to the age where if I don’t have them soon it’s not going to happen. I know that Jen would be an amazing mum.”

She said the pair will each ask their respective sisters to be best women in their upcoming wedding, instead of having bridesmaids.