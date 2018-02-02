THE Duchess of Cambridge has compared the sub-zero temperatures in Oslo to her days as a student in "freezing cold" Scotland.
Kate, who is six months pregnant with her third child, made the admission as she and William went on an impromptu walkabout meeting Norwegian students at their high school.
Screams and shouts greeted their arrival at Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo where they were due to meet the stars of an innovative Norwegian drama.
After asking one student what he was studying Kate, who wore a Dolce and Gabbana coat, said: "I did physics and chemistry for A-level, no not physics biology."
When the pupil asked her about her schooling she said: "I went to a school called Marlborough College and then on to university which is where I met William, to St Andrews university in Scotland.
"Miles away, freezing cold. But I can't complain about that being here. It's much colder here."
She also spoke to 19-year-old Shaun Ondo and his friend Alfred Strande, 18.
"I told her that her coat was burgundy and she said I had very good English," said Mr Ondo.
"It was nice to see them in real life and nice to see they are such friendly people."
