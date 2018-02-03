THE UK Minister forced to apologise over a Brexit row is “unfit for office,” the SNP has insisted.

Steve Baker avoided being sacked by Theresa May after he made a Commons apology for raising allegations, which suggested Treasury officials were trying to keep Britain in the customs union.

Appearing before MPs at the start of Friday’s parliamentary business, the Brexit Minister apologised and said he should have corrected or dismissed an account of the claim relayed to MPs by his Conservative colleague and fellow Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, which he initially described as "essentially correct" and "extraordinary".

The row erupted after the Somerset MP asked Mr Baker to confirm if he had heard from Charles Grant, head of the Centre for European Reform think-tank, that "officials in the Treasury have deliberately developed a model to show that all options other than staying in the customs union were bad and that officials intended to use this to influence policy".

Mr Grant strongly denied the claim and Mr Baker later had to backtrack when audio recordings showed his recollection was inaccurate.

Downing Street had initially said there was “no reason to doubt” the Minister’s version of events before adding he had made a "genuine mistake" after the tape was made public.

Raising a point of order, the Minister told the Commons: "In the context of that audio, I accept I should have corrected or dismissed the premise of my honourable friend's question. I have apologised to Mr Charles Grant, who is an honest and trustworthy man.

"As I've put on record many times, I have the highest regard for our hard-working civil servants. I'm grateful for this early opportunity to correct the record and I apologise to the House."

During her visit to China, the Prime Minister made clear she would not sack Mr Baker and that under the ministerial code he would take the earliest opportunity to amend the record and apologise to Parliament.

The civil service union, the FDA, strongly criticised Mr Baker for repeating the conspiracy claims, denouncing his actions as “cowardly” and “beneath the office he holds”.

Peter Grant, the SNP’s Europe spokesman, said Mr Baker had been “dragged kicking and screaming” by Mrs May to the despatch box to apologise for his completely unjustifiable comments.

“Steve Baker demonstrates that the hard right Tory Brexiteers have lost the argument and by making the remark demonstrates that he is unfit for office," added the Glenrothes MP.

Meanwhile, the UK Government declined to say whether or not it would release details of the leaked draft Brexit analysis to the Scottish Government after Michael Russell, the SNP Brexit Minister, said he would make it public because voters had a right to know the impact of EU withdrawal on their jobs and living standards.

No 10 warned Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues not to publish the data as to do so would be against the “national interest” and could harm Britain’s negotiating hand in the Brussels talks.

Asked, in these circumstances, if the UK Government would, therefore, withhold the data from the Scottish Government, the Department for Exiting the EU declined to give an answer and referred to its previous response, noting how Robin Walker, the Brexit Minister, warned how parts of the analysis were still “negotiation-sensitive” and so “should not be put into the public domain”.