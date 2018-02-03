REMAINER Ruth Davidson has made no secret of opposing a hard Brexit. But what does she really think of Leave voters? Addressing the New Town’s red trouser brigade at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, the Scottish Tory leader admitted: “I don’t know who coined the phrase, ‘The people have made their choice, the bastards’, but I have to say the morning after Brexit that was a phrase that might have been on my mind.” There goes her chance of leading the UK Tories, then.

NOT that he reads his press coverage obsessively, but former Labour spindoctor Alan Roden has pointed out an error in last week’s coverage of his new alanroden.com website. For reasons unknown, this was misspelled, and thus readers were deprived of the breathless blurb about his skills in “communications, media and public affairs”. We are happy to set the record straight. So please visit analrodent.com for all your PR needs.

TALKING of PR gurus, this week is the last for Scottish LibDem campaign director Adam Stachura, who is off to work for a charity. Some would say another charity. Though only 33, Stachura has been in the party so long he and his mentor Ming Campbell used to banter by fax. The affection he inspires is remarkable. “The mind of a geek but the mouth of a Glasgow fishwife,” says one ex-staffer fondly. When he signed up for a sponsored abseil, the Liberal Democrat Voice website ran the headline: “Fancy seeing Adam Stachura dangling on a rope?” That’s affectionate, right?

