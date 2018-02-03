NO ONE can doubt the great strides Scotland has made in becoming one of the most progressive and enlightened wee countries in the world. If it were up to me I’d have it emblazoned on the sides of the walls of all our major airports so that no visitor is left unaware of just how equal and diverse we are. “Welcome to Scotland… the most progressive and enlightened wee country in the world”. This slogan is so long that, with judicious deployment of images and emblems, it would run all the way down the Arrivals corridor until passport control and the outstretched arms of your waiting loved ones.

In my choice of pictures I’d mix the maverick and quirky with the straightforward and traditional. The snow-covered hilltops; the hairy Highland coos and the usual moody shots of clifftop castles would all be there, of course. Foreign punters simply can’t get enough of these. But I’d also include pictures of baby boxes and that one of the two big strapping, bare-chested Scots doing handstands and yoga in a misty Highland Glen. And there would have to be something depicting Scotland’s new minimum pricing of alcohol laws: a group of surly youths perhaps turning out the contents of their pockets and realising they now don’t have enough money to purchase that cheeky half bottle of vodka. Behind them I’d have a Big Brother type figure looming out of the gloom, watching over them all the time. This would be the Named Person, the ever-present sentinel for our young people. And running the whole length of the tapestry would be a lovely, bright big rainbow to leave no-one in any doubt whatsoever that Scotland is the LGBTI and non-binary capital of the world.

And, of course, there would be nice, happy pictures of Celtic and Rangers supporters, arm-in-arm going to the match together and singing songs like Do-Re-Mi and We’ll Meet Again. Oh wait, that won’t be possible now. It will be back to the fighting and singing songs about Ireland because the troglodytes wrecked our enlightened Offensive Behaviour at Football legislation, also known as the Say No to Beastliness and Unpleasantness Bill.

