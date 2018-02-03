A lone gunman has opened fire on foreigners in drive-by shootings in a central Italian city, wounding an undisclosed number of people before being arrested, police said.

The suspect’s motive was not immediately clear, but the city of Macerata is still reeling from the gruesome killing of a young Italian woman this week, allegedly at the hands of a Nigerian immigrant.

Police said all those wounded were foreigners and they later confirmed the arrest of the unidentified suspect about two hours after the shooting erupted in the city of Macerata.

