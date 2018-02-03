Youssouf Mulumba stole the headlines at Rugby Park after he scored the only goal of the game to give Kilmarnock their first win over Celtic since 2012.

Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock side have never lost to either Celtic or Rangers in the four games he has went into against both Glasgow sides.

All of the qualities that have seen Clarke touted for the vacant Scotland managerial post were in evidence as an organised Kilmarnock side suffocated Celtic and ensured a minimal level of penetration from Brendan Rodgers' team.

After taking the lead against Celtic with just over 20 minutes to go, it was the Ayrshire side who came closest to adding to that lead as they produced two good chances as the game drew to a close.

The result was not the only thing that will have been a source of consternation for Rodgers and Celtic after the Parkhead were left sweating after another double injury blow, the twice in as many weeks.

Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer joined Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths in the treatment room after sustaining injuries in the opening half against Killie.

Boyata’s block on Eamonn Brophy initially appeared innocuous but the player was forced to go off, with Nir Bitton his replacement.

Ajer was next to go after appearing to go over awkwardly on his ankle, The Norwegian teenager received treatment at the side of the park before returning to the field. However, his stay was short-lived as his discomfort became clear.

It meant a call to the bench for Scott Sinclair, who had started on the bench with new signing Charly Musonda and Jack Hendry in the starting XI.

Musonda started brightly but given the lack of football this term it will inevitably take a while for the player to get up to speed.

Celtic’s issue in the opening half was a problem with penetration. Enjoying the bulk of possession, the Parkhead side struggled to break down a well organised Kilmarnock side.

Olivier Ntcham grazed the roof of the net with a rasping free-kick but other than that there was very little other than that for Killie stopper Jamie MacDonald to concern himself with.

Then, for all of Celtic’s dominancy, it was Kilmarnock who took the lead. Mulumba started and finished the move, sending the diagonal cross to Jones before running into the space in the box and converting the resulting cross.

Jones could have doubled their advantage in the latter stages when he was put through by Lee Erwin but he blasted over the bar after Celtic were left exposed.

In between times a block from Gordon Greer had prevented Moussa Dembele from netting after he met a cut-back from Edouard inside the box.

However, as Celtic chased a leveller it was Kilmarnock again who threatened. Mulumba was denied through a combination of Hendry and De Vries before Scott Brown scrambled the ball to safety.

Ntcham had a free-kick parried by MacDonald and the resultant corner was too deep for Celtic to do anything with it.

It summed up an afternoon of frustration for the visitors.