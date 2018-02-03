A teenager awaiting sentence after admitting committing terrorism offences has been arrested by police on another terror offence.
West Midlands Police said the 16-year-old was arrested on Saturday and is being questioned on suspicion of distributing a terrorist publication.
He is currently being held at a police station in the West Midlands under PACE legislation and the arrest was intelligence-led, with no immediate threat to the public.
The youngster was 15 when he was charged in October with another terror offence after being stopped at Birmingham Airport in June.
He had been reported missing by his family.
West Midlands Police said the teenager is due to be sentenced at Stratford Youth Court, east London, on February 20, after having previously pleaded guilty to one count of preparing for terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (attempting to travel).
