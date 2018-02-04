THE SNP's deputy leader Angus Robertson has quit eight months after sensationally losing his Westminster seat.

He said that being out of parliament meant he was unable to fulfil his role as Nicola Sturgeon's deputy in the party.

The former Moray MP has kept an extremely low profile since he was ousted by Tory Douglas Ross last June. He delivered a speech at the SNP conference in Glasgow last October, in what was his first significant public appearance since his defeat.

Yesterday Robertson announced he was leaving frontline politics.

In a letter of resignation to Sturgeon, Robertson said he would pursue "new career opportunities". He talked about "working in business, communication and public diplomacy consultancy at home and internationally".

He said he was "tremendously honoured" to have served as Sturgeon's deputy in the party, telling the First Minister he valued her "friendship, professional and personal support".

Robertson's resignation represents the departure of one of the SNP's big beasts during its era of dominance in Scottish politics.

A journalist by profession, Robertson became the SNP's leader at Westminster in 2007 – six years after he was elected as an MP. He masterminded the SNP's Holyrood election triumph's in 2007 and 2011 as the party's campaign chief and was overwhelmingly elected as deputy leader in October 2016.

In his letter to Sturgeon Robertson said he remained a firm SNP supporter. He wrote: "As we have discussed recently, I believe I am no longer able to fully discharge my mandate, which was to partner you as Westminster SNP leader and as a parliamentarian representing a rural constituency.

"While it would be my greatest privilege to continue as depute leader, I know you understand that I have to focus now on pursuing new career opportunities. It is for that reason that I believe it is for others to step forward to seek the support of SNP members for the honour to serve as depute leader of Scotland’s largest political party.

"It has been a fantastic time to be involved in public service for 17 years, representing the community I live in and moving our country ever closer to independence.

"I intend to continue supporting public policy development in Scotland as an advisory board member of the Scottish Policy Foundation while working in business, communication and public diplomacy consultancy at home and internationally."

Robertson added: "I remain as committed as ever to our party and the cause we both signed up to as teenagers."

Strikingly, Sturgeon said she hoped Robertson would make a future return to frontline politics.

She expressed her "immense gratitude" to him, saying: "You have always been a source of wise counsel and I, likewise, have valued your friendship and support in the work we have taken forward together."

Sturgeon added: "I know that you are keen to pursue other career opportunities at the moment and I wish you well in those endeavours, but I hope that we may see you return to frontline politics in future."

The SNP said it will set out the arrangements for electing Robertson's successor in "due course".

However, there was immediate speculation that the new deputy leader will be announced at the next SNP conference in Aberdeen in early June.

Tommy Sheppard, the SNP Edinburgh East MP, who finished second in the last deputy leadership contest, said he would "give it some thought" about whether to stand again.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he was not making any immediate comment about his intentions.