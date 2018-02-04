A LONE Italian gunman has wounded six African immigrants in a two-hour, drive-by shooting spree in the city of Macerata.

The shooting suspect was identified as Luca Traini, a 28-year-old Italian with no previous record.

A video posted by the newspaper il Resto di Carlino showed a man with an Italian flag draped over his shoulders being arrested by armed Carabinieri officers in the city centre, near where he apparently fled his car on foot. Italian news reports said the man did a fascist salute as he was arrested, but no salute was visible in the video.

