A LONE Italian gunman has wounded six African immigrants in a two-hour, drive-by shooting spree in the city of Macerata.
The shooting suspect was identified as Luca Traini, a 28-year-old Italian with no previous record.
A video posted by the newspaper il Resto di Carlino showed a man with an Italian flag draped over his shoulders being arrested by armed Carabinieri officers in the city centre, near where he apparently fled his car on foot. Italian news reports said the man did a fascist salute as he was arrested, but no salute was visible in the video.
Loading article content
The shooting spree came days after the killing of 18-year-old Nigerian Pamela Mastropietro and amid a heated electoral campaign in Italy where anti-foreigner sentiment has become a key theme.
The head of the anti-migrant Northern League, Matteo Salvini, has capitalised on the killing in campaign appearances, and is pledging to deport 150,000 migrants in his first year in office if his party wins control of parliament and he is named premier. Italians vote in a General Election on March 4 to elect a new government.
Macerata mayor Romano Carancini confirmed that six foreigners, all black, were wounded in the shooting spree, one with life-threatening injuries.
He said: “They were all of colour, this is obviously a grave fact. As was grave what happened to Pamela. The closeness of the two events makes you imagine there could be a connection.”
The teenager's dismembered remains were found on Wednesday in two suitcases two days after she walked away from a drug rehab community. A judge on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the main suspect, identified as 29-year-old Innocent Oseghale.
The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the black car used in yesterday’s shooting spree had been seen in the area where the woman's body was found and also near where the suspect lived.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.