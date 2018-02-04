OPPOSITION leaders have made a fresh call to Jeremy Corbyn to oppose a hard Brexit.
The Westminster leaders of the SNP, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, and Greens made the plea to Corbyn in a joint letter.
The Labour leader is reportedly due to hold talks with his MPs about the party's position on Brexit in the coming days.
Labour's position under Corbyn is to honour the outcome of the 2016 referendum, but backing a deal that allows single market access. However, Corbyn has refused to support full membership of the single market and customs union.
He was urged to rethink Labour''s position in a letter signed by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts and Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas.
Blackford said: "There is still a seat at the table for Jeremy Corbyn to join with other Westminster opposition leaders and work with us before it’s too late.”
Blackford's call came after Nicola Sturgeon attacked Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard as "feeble" for mirroring Corbyn's position on the EU.
Leonard will use a speech in Edinburgh tomorrow to accuse the SNP of using Brexit as an excuse for not improving workplace conditions.
Leonard says: "With Brexit the Scottish government can no longer use the EU as a fig-leaf. Time is up on this excuse.
"There is no longer any obvious reason why it should not – unless, as I believe, it simply does not want to do this for fear of offending big business.”
