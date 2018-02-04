PULP FICTION star Uma Thurman has alleged disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein attacked her in a London hotel room and threatened to derail her career.

The 47-year-old actress claims he assaulted her following the release of the Quentin Tarantino film which Weinstein funded.

Thurman said Weinstein tried to push her down and shove himself on top of her and attempted to expose himself.

“He did all kinds of unpleasant things,” she said. “But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

Thurman said she told Tarantino about the alleged incident and the film maker confronted Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001. Hours later The Miramax co-founder apologised to Thurman, she said.

“I just walked away stunned, like 'ok, well there's my half-assed apology',” Thurman said in a New York Times article.

The article included comments from Weinstein through a spokesman admitting he had propositioned Thurman but denied threatening her career.

“Mr Weinstein acknowledges making a pass at Ms Thurman in England after misreading her signals in Paris,” the spokesman said in a statement. “He immediately apologised.”

On Friday Bafta officially terminated its relationship with Weinstein over the slew of allegations against him. Bafta will hold its annual film awards on February 18 where stars are expected to wear black in honour of the Time's Up movement for gender equality and in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes for the Oscars, also voted to strip Weinstein of his lifetime membership.

Police in the UK are investigating a number of sexual assault allegations against the former Hollywood heavyweight.