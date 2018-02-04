FIRST there was Amazon Echo and then there was Google Home. But as Apple launches its HomePod this week, technology experts say that the battle being waged to bring artificial intelligence into our living rooms is now about to get serious. The fight to be the best home AI will be as bitter as the contest to dominate the mobile phone market.

Apple's HomePod follows in the footsteps of Amazon’s Echo and Google's Home AI devices - bringing owners music, news, weather reports, travel updates, trivia and podcast all with just a voice command. Owners of home AIs can order pizza to their door, set diary dates, find cinema times and have audio books read to them. Little wonder the AIs in your kitchen and living room are now known as 'the genie in the bottle' - as your wish is their command. AIs can also control connected devices and appliances, allowing a user to adjust home temperature and lighting, and turn various devices, like a kettle, on or off.

Apple's new HomePod is squaring up against its more established AI rival and making big claims in terms of both high audio quality and design. Powered by Apple’s digital helper Siri, its biggest competitor is the Amazon Echo - the original voice-activated speaker powered by digital assistant Alexa which hit the market in 2016. Google Home was launched later that year.

