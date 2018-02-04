UK Ministers will not be intimidated by threats of a leadership challenge to Theresa May from Tory Brexiteers, Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, has insisted.

As the Cabinet's Brexit “war committee” prepares to meet this week for two days of talks on the UK's future relationship with the EU and Michel Barnier is due to arrive in Downing Street on Monday for talks with the Prime Minister about the two-year transition period, Ms Rudd confidently predicted senior ministers would come forward with proposals which would command broad support across the party.

Amid warnings from Brexiteers that Mrs May must stand by her commitment to leave the EU customs union as well as the single market, she said ministers were committed to getting a deal which would enable Britain to strike free trade deals with other countries while maintaining "frictionless" trade with the EU.

"I have a surprise for the Brexiteers, which is the committee that meets in order to help make these decisions is more united than they think," she told BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show.

"We meet in the committee. We meet privately for discussions. That we will arrive at something which suits us all,” she declared, stressing: "There will be choices to be made within that, but we all want the same thing which is to arrive at a deal which works for the UK."

The Secretary of State acknowledged that whatever final line were agreed, it would probably involve some form of customs "arrangement" or "partnership" with the EU but she said the PM continued to have an "open mind" as to how that could be achieved.

"We a want frictionless trade at the border, we want to make sure that there is no border on the island of Ireland and we want to make sure that we can do trade deals outside of the European Union. That is the deal we are looking for," she explained.

"We need to have this wider agreement. I don't know how far that will go over the next few weeks but I hope the Government will be give the space to try and achieve that."

Her intervention came after Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, made clear that Britain could not be in any form of customs union with the EU as this would prevent it from striking its own trade deals post Brexit.

Ms Rudd’s remarks also came after her Tory colleague Bernard Jenkin, who chairs the Commons Constitution Committee, launched a fresh attack on Philip Hammond, accusing the Chancellor of pursing his own policy on Brexit.

Last month at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Mr Hammond caused fury among Brexiteers when he suggested Britain's relationship with the EU might only change "very modestly" after withdrawal.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Jenkin said that it was now time for all ministers to get behind the PM and support the agreed Government position.

"She can only command a majority in Parliament on her present policy. Nearly half David Cameron's MPs, voted Leave, despite his patronage and pleadings. There would have been few Remain Tories if he had advocated Leave," he wrote.

"Her MPs will back her because we are overwhelmingly at one with the majority of the British people who now want a clean Brexit and an end to the present uncertainty.

"It is time for all her ministers to back her too and to end the confusion they are fomenting in Government," he added.

Meanwhile, the SNP warned that Tory in-fighting could push the UK off a Brexit cliff-edge.

Stephen Gethins, the party’s Europe spokesman, said: "This Brexiteer 'dream team' would be a nightmare for the country.

"It's increasingly clear that the hard-right of the Tory party are unwilling to accept anything but the hardest of hard Brexits and they're willing to drive the UK off the cliff-edge to get it,” declared the MP for North East Fife.

"This is the single biggest test of Theresa May's leadership; it is essential that she faces down the extreme Brexiteers in her party and her Cabinet.

“Decisions being made now matter to us all; no matter how people voted. The Tories are putting jobs, the economy, opportunities for young people, the environment and all of the other areas that all rely on our relationship with Europe at risk with this ongoing self-indulgent political pantomime.

"Remaining in the single market and the customs union is essential for the economy, jobs and living standards and it's high time the Tories put that before their internal squabbles," he added.