CLAIMS that Whitehall civil servants are seeking to sabotage the UK Government’s Brexit strategy have been denounced as “completely crazy” by the former head of the civil service, Lord Gus O’Donnell.

The ex-Cabinet Secretary also suggested that Brexit was akin to “selling snake oil”.

His riposte follows a claim by leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg that officials are "fiddling the figures" on Brexit to influence UK Government policy towards a soft EU withdrawal.

But in a staunch defence of Whitehall, Lord O'Donnell said honesty and objectivity ran through the core of civil servants "like a stick of rock" and the forecasts would have been made in good faith.

Responding to claims officials distorted their analysis, the former civil servant told ITV’s Peston On Sunday: "That's completely crazy. The truth is civil servants operate by the civil service code. The values are honesty, objectivity, integrity, impartiality.

"Their job is to look at the evidence and present it as best they can, analyse the uncertainties…but that's what they do, they're objective and impartial.

"And what you find is that tends to get accepted very nicely when it agrees with someone's prior beliefs, but actually, when someone doesn't like the answer, quite often they decide to shoot the messenger."

When it was pointed out that the civil service seemed to be facing "one of the most sustained attacks" on its integrity in living memory by serving ministers, the Crossbench peer replied: "We look at the evidence and we go where it is. Of course, if you are selling snake oil, you don't like the idea of experts testing your products.

"And that's what we've got; this backlash against evidence and experts is because they know where the experts will go," he argued.

His remarks follow those of another former Cabinet Secretary Lord Turnbull, who accused Brexiteers, who blamed civil servants for trying to sabotage Britain's withdrawal from the EU, of using tactics similar to those adopted by right-wing German Nationalists in the 1930s.

The ex-Whitehall mandarin compared their claims to the myth of the "stab-in-the-back" perpetuated by the German Right following their country's defeat in the First World War.

His and Lord O’Donnell’s comments are likely to inflame the bitter war of words between some Brexiteers and officials in Whitehall who deeply resent the attacks on their impartiality.