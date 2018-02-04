SCOTTISH Labour has warned the SNP leadership that there should be “no back-room deals” with Royal Bank of Scotland to cherry-pick which of the 62 Scottish bank branches earmarked for closure should stay open.

Lesley Laird, the Shadow Scottish Secretary, accused Ian Blackford, the Nationalist Leader at Westminster, of “interfering” in an investigation into the proposed closures by the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee, chaired by his SNP colleague Pete Wishart.

Her concerns were echoed by the Scottish Conservatives, who claimed the Highland MP was “undermining” the committee simply to get a headline.

The objections were raised after Mr Blackford claimed he was "very close" to reaching a deal with RBS bosses that could see a reprieve for some of the closure-threatened branches.

The party leader has been in talks with the state-owned bank after it announced it was shutting scores of branches north of the border as part of wider closure plans.

In December, RBS announced it planned to close a total of 259 branches across the UK with the potential loss of almost 700 jobs. It explained how the use of its branches had fallen 40 per cent in just four years due to increased online transactions.

However, the move has caused widespread alarm, particularly in remote and rural communities, where there is only one bank. The RBS plan could mean as many as 13 towns in Scotland losing their final branch.

Mr Blackford told BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland: "Good progress has been made and I expect a positive announcement."

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said many of the affected branches provided "vital" local services as he accused the Conservative Government of "failing to lift a finger" to save them.

He said he had resorted to "bypassing" Prime Minister Theresa May and talking directly to RBS chiefs about the plans to ensure community concerns were heard.

“I've been encouraged by the positive nature of the talks we've been having. These talks are ongoing but I hope that we are very close to a resolution that can give some hope to a number of communities that RBS branches can remain open."

However, Labour and the Tories claimed it was the all-party Commons committee, which had been leading on the issue, suggesting the SNP leader was trying to steal its thunder.

Colin Clark, the Conservative MP for Gordon, said: "Ian Blackford seems to be undermining the work the committee has done by trying to get the headline on it."

Ms Laird commented: "I am astounded that Ian Blackford is cutting across a live investigation being undertaken by the Scottish select committee into RBS and its proposals to close vital High Street bank branches.

"There should be no back-room deals done with RBS and I hope that is not precisely what Peter Wishart and Ian Blackford are doing."

The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP pointed out how the cross-party select committee was trying to bring Ross McEwan, the bank’s Chief Executive, before it but so far he had refused.

"These reports smack of interference by Wishart and Blackford to ensure Ross McEwan doesn't give evidence to the committee,” declared Ms Laird. “And worse for the communities involved, it suggests they are attempting to 'cherry-pick' the branches, which remain open.”

She added: "While we are frustrated at the Tory Government's lack of action, it is still not right that two SNP MPs get to decide which branches in which communities get to stay open."