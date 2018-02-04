Visitors to Edinburgh Castle will have to book tickets in advance to guarantee admission in a bid to manage overwhelming crowd numbers.

The historic site is Scotland's most popular paid for attraction, last year attracting more than 1.7 million people.

Historic Environment Scotland, the government agency which operates the castle, want to introduce new measures to stop it being overwhelmed at peak periods.

Timed slots for entry are to be introduced for the first time in order to help congestion, with people encouraged to book online to reserve a space.

Tickets will be available for "walk-up" visitors, but these will be more expensive and may be subject to longer waits.

There will also be around 18 extra members of staff hired to monitor the volume of people, as well as new queueing systems around the drawbridge area.

Nick Finnigan, executive manager of Edinburgh Castle, told the Scotland on Sunday newspaper: "When we created the current ticket office inside the castle walls more than a decade ago we were getting something between 900,000 and a million visitors. All the signs are that we're going to have to manage more than two million visitors in future.

"The castle is designed to keep people out. The fact there is a very narrow entrance as you come in presents massive challenges.

"We're going to have four time-slots for advance booking and will plan the number of tickets we put online based on our other business with the travel trade.

"We want people to book online. They can still queue up to buy a ticket, but we would say that in the busier periods they may have a very long wait and it will be dearer, as the walk-up price will be going up from £17 to £18.50.

"We'll be basically saying to people in our marketing campaigns and on social media: 'If you book online you are guaranteed to get in.' If we have sold our allocation of advance tickets we will be monitoring the numbers.

"I felt in July and August last year the numbers we had did compromise the visitor experience. We are not actively encouraging more visitors over that period. We want everybody coming to the castle to have a relaxed and enjoyable time."

Nicholas Hotham, head of external relations at Edinburgh World Heritage, said: "While we welcome the measures being introduced at Edinburgh Castle, we also believe that other measures will need to be introduced to widen the visitor footprint, which is too focused on the area from the High Street to the castle.

"Edinburgh boasts one of the most extensive urban World Heritage Sites in Europe, and we actively urge visitors, and residents, to explore the wonders of Dean Village, Stockbridge, the New Town and Canongate, among other areas. This will result in a deeper appreciation of what is so special about the city and help alleviate problems of overcrowding."

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: "Scotland's reputation as a quality destination relies on continued investment and innovation to ensure that current provision meets future demand. It's fantastic to hear that attractions like Edinburgh Castle are introducing creative new approaches to ensure that visitors continue to have the best experience possible during their time in Scotland's capital."

Donald Wilson, culture leader at the council, said: "Edinburgh Castle is the jewel in the capital's crown and at the top of every visitor's must-see list. It is critically important that those who plan to visit, can, and that they have a fantastic and memorable experience when they get there.

"Some parts are almost 900 years old and these changes look set to provide a positive visitor experience and help in the continued preservation of our beautiful historic castle."