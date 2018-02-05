THERESA May and Nicola Sturgeon will today call for a greater political drive to create more equality in society as they celebrate the centenary of women getting the vote.

The Prime Minister will officially launch the UK Parliament’s Vote 100 campaign at a reception in Westminster Hall this evening, where she will address invited guests a century after the 1918 Representation of the People Act was passed, kicking off a year-long series of events and exhibitions commemorating the women and men who fought to achieve electoral equality.

All female MPs past and present have been invited in what is expected to be the largest gathering of the UK’s women politicians ever organised.

The evening will celebrate the pioneering women and men who fought for the right to vote as well as the contribution of women to politics across the UK.

As part of these celebrations, the purple white and green flag of the Women’s Social and Political Union will also be flown from the roof of Portcullis House, the modern Commons annexe, tomorrow.

The 1918 Act extended the right to vote to all men over 21 and the first women, representing one of the most important milestones in the history of British democracy.

“I’m proud to say we have more women and more ethnic minority MPs in government than ever before, proving that we are committed to looking more like the country we serve,” Mrs May said ahead of today’s event.

“Everyone attending tonight will be there because of the heroic, tireless struggle of those who came before us.

“As well as remembering and giving thanks to those who came before us, we must also look at what more we can do to ensure everyone in the United Kingdom, regardless of background, has the freedom to play a full and active role in public life,” she added.

In a speech today to mark the centenary, the PM will issue an appeal to politicians on all sides to take a stand for "decency, tolerance and respect" as she launches a crackdown on the intimidation of parliamentary candidates.

She will insist no one should have to suffer threats and bullying because they have "dared to express a political opinion".

Mrs May will add: "It is time we asked ourselves seriously whether we really want it to be like this. Whether we are prepared to accept a permanent coarsening and toxifying of our public debate or whether, together, we will take a stand for decency, tolerance and respect."

At Holyrood, the First Minister will lead MSPs in a debate to mark the centenary of the landmark 1918 legislation.

Speaking ahead of it, she said: “Promoting women’s equality and supporting their ambitions to actively contribute to Scotland’s political life is one the top priorities of this Government.

“As we mark the 100-year anniversary since women secured the right to vote in the UK, this is an occasion for us all to reflect on the progress made to date and look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Equality for women is at the heart of our vision for an equal Scotland and our Programme for Government set out our ambitions, including legislating for gender balance on public sector boards, which passed final stage approval in Parliament last week, with near unanimous support, creating a new Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and piloting a returners project to help women back in to the workplace after a career break.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Our goal for all our young people is that they have a fair chance to succeed and if they work hard and have the ability, there’s nothing to stop them realising their dreams. It’s up to all of us to make sure this can happen.”