BRITAIN is “not going to surrender” its goal of getting a bespoke deal on Brexit without a fight, Amber Rudd has suggested, as this week marks a crucial stage in the EU withdrawal process.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s Chief Negotiator on Brexit, will have lunch with Brexit Secretary David Davis in Downing Street today, with Theresa May expected to “pop in” to share her views on how the two-year transition period should look.

With Tory infighting intensifying over what many see as the Prime Minister’s indecision on which direction to take, she will chair two meetings of her senior Cabinet ministers in the so-called “war committee” on Wednesday and Thursday to thrash out an agreed line on the way ahead.

Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Liam Fox will be on one side, arguing for a “clean break” from the EU, with Britain rejecting the need for any kind of customs union with the 27 remaining members, while Philip Hammond, Greg Clark and Ms Rudd will be on the other, arguing for a more nuanced divorce.

Faced by weekend reports of a possible coup against Mrs May with a so-called “dream team” of Mr Johnson, Mr Gove and fellow hard Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg taking over, the Home Secretary made clear her Cabinet colleagues would not be intimidated by any threat of a challenge to the PM’s leadership.

"I have a surprise for the Brexiteers, which is the committee that meets in order to help make these decisions is more united than they think," she told BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.

"We meet in the committee. We meet privately for discussions. We will arrive at something which suits us all.”

Ms Rudd added: "There will be choices to be made within that but we all want the same thing, which is to arrive at a deal which works for the UK."

The Secretary of State acknowledged that, whatever final line was agreed, it would probably involve “something within the customs framework,” some form of customs "arrangement" or "partnership" with the EU, but she noted that Mrs May continued to have an "open mind" as to how that could be achieved.

"We want frictionless trade at the border, we want to make sure that there is no border on the island of Ireland and we want to make sure that we can do trade deals outside of the European Union," she explained. "That’s the deal we are looking for."

Asked if this was not Britain having its cake and eating it, something Brussels has insisted could not happen, Ms Rudd replied: “We want to have a bespoke agreement. We’re not going to surrender before we have had that battle.”

She added: "We need to have this wider agreement. I don't know how far that will go over the next few weeks but I hope the Government will be given the space to try and achieve that."

Ms Rudd's intervention came after the International Trade Secretary made clear that Britain could not be in any form of customs union with the EU whatsoever as this would prevent it from striking its own trade deals post Brexit.

Her remarks also came after Tory colleague Bernard Jenkin, who chairs the Commons Constitution Committee, launched a fresh attack on the Chancellor, accusing him of pursing his own policy on Brexit.

Last month at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Mr Hammond caused fury among Brexiteers when he suggested Britain's relationship with the EU might only change "very modestly" after withdrawal.

Mr Jenkin said: "Her MPs will back her because we are overwhelmingly at one with the majority of the British people, who now want a clean Brexit and an end to the present uncertainty.

"It is time for all her ministers to back her too and to end the confusion they are fomenting in Government."