CLAIMS that Whitehall civil servants are seeking to sabotage the UK Government’s Brexit strategy have been denounced as “completely crazy” by former head of the civil service Lord Gus O’Donnell.

The ex-Cabinet Secretary also suggested that a hard Brexit was akin to “selling snake oil”.

His riposte followed a claim by leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg that officials are "fiddling the figures" to influence UK Government policy towards a soft Brexit.

But in a staunch defence of Whitehall, Lord O'Donnell said honesty and objectivity ran through the core of civil servants "like a stick of rock" and the forecasts would have been made in good faith.

Responding to claims officials distorted their analysis, the former civil servant told ITV’s Peston On Sunday: "That's completely crazy. The truth is civil servants operate by the civil service code. The values are honesty, objectivity, integrity, impartiality.

"Their job is to look at the evidence and present it as best they can, analyse the uncertainties…but that's what they do, they're objective and impartial.

"And what you find is that tends to get accepted very nicely when it agrees with someone's prior beliefs, but actually, when someone doesn't like the answer, quite often they decide to shoot the messenger."

When it was pointed out that the civil service seemed to be facing "one of the most sustained attacks" on its integrity in living memory by serving ministers, the Crossbench peer replied: "We look at the evidence and we go where it is. Of course, if you are selling snake oil, you don't like the idea of experts testing your products.

"And that's what we've got, this backlash against evidence and experts is because they know where the experts will go."

His remarks follow those of another former Cabinet Secretary, Lord Turnbull, who accused Brexiteers who blamed civil servants for trying to sabotage Britain's withdrawal from the EU of using tactics similar to those adopted by right-wing German Nationalists in the 1930s.

The ex-Whitehall mandarin compared their claims to the myth of the "stab-in-the-back" perpetuated by the German Right following their country's defeat in the First World War.

His and Lord O’Donnell’s comments are likely to inflame the bitter war of words between some Brexiteers and officials in Whitehall who deeply resent the attacks on their impartiality.

Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, also leapt to the defence of the civil service, saying she had “complete confidence” in its impartiality, stressing how ministers respected officials' objectivity.

She pointed out how Britain's civil servants were admired around the globe.

Commenting on Mr Rees-Mogg’s remarks, she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: "I'm very surprised at Jacob because he is famously courteous, famously thoughtful, articulate, so I'm very surprised that he's used that language.”

She went on: “He is wrong here and this document he is particularly referring to is not a Treasury document anyway, it's prepared across different departments and it's a tool for informing those of us who are on the EU sub-committee about the choices that are going to be made. It's not about projecting one way or another."

The SNP seized on the Tory in-fighting, warning it could push the UK off a Brexit cliff-edge.

Stephen Gethins, the party’s Europe spokesman, said: "It's increasingly clear the hard-right of the Tory Party are unwilling to accept anything but the hardest of hard Brexits and they're willing to drive the UK off the cliff edge to get it.”

The MP for North East Fife said it was now essential that Theresa May faced down the "extreme Brexiteers" in her party and her Cabinet.

He added: “Decisions being made now matter to us all, no matter how people voted. The Tories are putting jobs, the economy, opportunities for young people, the environment and all of the other areas that all rely on our relationship with Europe at risk with this ongoing self-indulgent political pantomime.

"Remaining in the single market and the customs union is essential for the economy, jobs and living standards and it's high time the Tories put that before their internal squabbles."