THE property asset manager which revived the Skypark office site in Glasgow has revealed it is on the hunt for new commercial property investments in Scotland’s two biggest cities.

Resonance Capital’s current portfolio includes Glasgow’s Atlantic Quay, home to firms such as housebuilder Mactaggart and Mickel, which it runs under a joint venture with major investor Moorfield Group, the real estate fund manager.

However, with Atlantic Quay now fully let, and the second of its two buildings expected to be sold by Resonance and Moorfield this summer, Resonance is turning its attention to new investment opportunities.

It has also flagged its interest in returning to Skypark as its asset manager and investor. Skypark was recently snapped up by Hermes Investment Management, which reportedly paid more than £80 million to acquire the 55,000 square foot office park from Lone Star before Christmas. Lone Star had bought Skypark from Moorfield and Resonance in 2015.

Angela Higgins, who founded Resonance with Ken Barrett in 2009, revealed the company is eyeing commercial property developments with a price-tag of around £30m. Areas under consideration include the Broomielaw in Glasgow, and the Meadowbank area in Edinburgh.

In Glasgow, Ms Higgins believes there is a strong investment case for rejuvenating the Broomielaw, which runs alongside the north banks of the River Clyde , linking the bustling Finnieston with the centre of the city.

“We’re interested in anything that links the city centre with the edge of Finnieston,” Ms Higgins said. “I think if the right scheme came up in the Broomielaw we would be very interested in that. As a city, we should try to focus on the river, because I think we neglect it badly.”

Ms Higgins said investment should be directed to regenerate the riverside as part of the Glasgow City deal, “so that we can repair the banks and use it, because if you go to any European city people face on to the river.”

Of opportunities in Edinburgh, Ms Higgins said: “You would think it is going to be the New Town, but actually there are a couple of interesting pockets coming through down in [the] Meadowbank area.

“Edinburgh is interesting because it has got a bit of a track record for attracting quite good corporates to quite quirky spots. They have been able to develop buildings that we would be quite resistant to in Glasgow, because it has traditionally got full employment. The rental market is very tight there and demand is always very good.”

Back in Glasgow, Ms Higgins said Resonance and Moorfield are planning to exit their investment in Atlantic Quay this year. The partners have already sold one of its two buildings - Atlantic Quay 3 - to Legal & General for £50m – and will put Atlantic Quay 1 on the market this summer.

Both are now fully let, with the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service recently signing a deal to occupy nearly 80,000 square feet at Atlantic Quay 3. Resonance, which undertakes office fit-out on behalf of tenants as part of its service, is currently overseeing a project to adapt the premises for the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service. That will involve designing court rooms.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) recently struck a deal to lease 85,000 square feet at Atlantic Quay 1.

Meanwhile, Ms Higgins flagged the interest of Resonance in returning to Skypark, where it was involved from 2010 to 2015. During that time Resonance attracted tenants such as Lockheed Martin (now Leidos), which leases 50,000 sq ft, and Axis Animation while the void rate was cut to 12 per cent from 23 per cent. At Skypark, Resonance developed a strong reputation for the ancillary services it provided for tenants, as well as putting on charity fundraisers and hosting pop-up galleries. Ms Higgins, a former director of Savills, said such added value helps improve tenant loyalty and collaboration between occupiers.

Meanwhile, Ms Higgins did not rule out investing in a new-build office developments in Glasgow amid concern over the lack of speculative office developments coming through.

Ms Higgins worked on the Broadway development in the city centre, now home to Tesco Bank, which opened in 2007.