SHOPS in Scotland face paying £14 million more in tax this coming year than they would if they were based down south, new figures reveal.

Firms across the country continue to pay more tax than their English counterparts after the Scottish Government failed to revamp its controversial large business rates supplement.

Figures previously showed large and medium-sized Scots firms will pay £64m more in rates next financial year than those of a similar size in England – and now a full breakdown details the impact on each sector for the first time.

Hotels will pay £2.85m more and manufacturing premises will pay an extra £10.8m, data reveals.

Meanwhile, offices face stumping up some £8.15m more than they would in England, while pubs will fork out £850,000 extra and utilities some £11.85m more.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, called on ministers to take further action to mitigate the impact on firms.

He said: “It remains the case that far too many Scottish shops will still be paying more in business rates than comparable premises down south, equating to £14 million extra this year compared to English based counterparts and competitors.

“In fact retail accounts for almost a quarter of the 22,000 commercial premises affected by this Scotland-only rates surcharge, and we should all be concerned about the investment-sapping impact of high business rates on our town centres and high streets.

“We hope Scottish ministers will take further action to level the playing field and create a more competitive environment for Scottish retailers, who are already having to contend with a hotchpotch of government-imposed costs including the apprenticeship levy and rises in employers’ pension contributions.”

Mr Lonsdale said shops would be unwilling to hike prices to cover the extra costs, due to fears this might drive customers away at a time of increasing competition from online retailers.

He added: "Everyone want to retain as much custom as possible. If you put prices up, you risk others winning that business."

The Scottish Government expects to raise £127.8million in revenues from the large business supplement – which is paid by one in eight commercial premises in Scotland – in the next financial year.

The SNP doubled the supplement larger firms pay in 2016, hiking it from 1.3p in the pound to 2.6p. This is added to the poundage rate for non-domestic rates for larger businesses.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay previously said this will be reduced by the end of the current parliament "should it become affordable", but retail chiefs have urged him to act faster.

The latest figures were released by Mr Mackay after a parliamentary question by the Scottish Conservatives.

Scottish Tory shadow economy secretary Dean Lockhart accused the SNP of running a "high-tax, anti-business government".

He added: “How can the SNP government expect businesses to expand and create more jobs when they are punished in this way?"

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it was offering rates reliefs worth £720 million next year.

She said: “We are committed to supporting business and growing Scotland’s economy and recently accepted the vast majority of the recommendations of the Barclay review of non-domestic rates, going beyond Barclay with additional pro-growth measures in a package widely welcomed by business.

"If a ratepayer disagrees with the Assessors independent valuation of their property they have the right to challenge this.

“We offer will rates reliefs worth £720 million next year including the small business bonus scheme, which will remove the rates burden entirely for 100,000 commercial premises across Scotland."