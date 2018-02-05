More than two-thirds of Glaswegians have experienced loneliness and, and the same number say admitting to it is difficult, according to official statistics.

The figures were revealed ahead of a summit designed to break the silence over the issue this Tuesday and the launch of the Campaign to End Loneliness in the city.

The Loneliness Summit is being held by the campaign in partnership with Glasgow City Council.

The problem is growing, according to experts, who also highlighted the fact that nine out of ten people in Glasgow believe they are "more likely than ever" to be lonely in their old age.

On a more hopeful note, seven out of ten Glaswegians say they want to help address what organisers describe as a loneliness "epidemic".

The event, at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, will offer an early opportunity to scrutinise the Scottish Government's strategy on tackling loneliness and isolation, published last month.

The Summit will be opened by Jackie Kay, Scotland's Poet Laureate. Other speakers include Brian Sloan, Chief Executive of Age Scotland and Tressa Burke, Chief Executive of Glasgow Disability Alliance.

The Campaign aims to work with local businesses, individuals and organisations to tackle loneliness in Glasgow and is calling on everyone to play a part by connecting with older people in their communities.

Anne Callaghan, the Campaign to End Loneliness’ Manager for Scotland, said: "Loneliness is an epidemic. There 1.2 million chronically lonely older people in the UK, and the health impacts are devastating; it is as bad for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

"Most worrying, however, is the popular view that loneliness in older age is more likely than ever – that loneliness is inevitable. We’re here to challenge that.

“Loneliness is older age is not inevitable if we all play our part - from local and national government, civil society and businesses.

“Glasgow is a world-leading friendly city and renowned for its big heart. We welcome refugees and we strive to be a dementia- friendly city. Now it’s time for us to become a world-leader in tackling loneliness."

Among the challenges is the stigma attached to loneliness,which means 9 in 10 older people fear admitting to being lonely in case they are seen as a burden, " she said. "We want to break down this stigma. The need for friendship and support does not reduce with age. Whether we’re 24 or 84, we all need connections that matter."

Cllr Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Loneliness can have a potentially devastating impact on our daily lives, health and wellbeing. Feelings of loneliness are linked with poor health, including high blood pressure, weakened immune system, and an increased risk of developing dementia.

“We have been working with various agencies and local groups to tackle this. The role of the Summit is to bring those voices together to launch the Campaign to End Loneliness in Glasgow, and determine the best way forward for us to achieve this together."