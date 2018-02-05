ALLEGED computer hacker Lauri Love is to find out if he has successfully challenged a ruling that he can be extradited to the US.

Two judges sitting at the High Court in London will give their decision on Mr Love's appeal on Monday.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Mr Justice Ouseley heard argument on his behalf during a hearing in November that extradition would not be in the "interests of justice" for a number of reasons, including the "high risk" that Mr Love, who suffers from Asperger syndrome, would kill himself.

