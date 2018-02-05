TWO Freemasons' lodges established for members of parliament and political journalists are continuing to operate secretly at Westminster, it has been reported.

Freemasonry records show New Welcome Lodge, for MPs, peers and parliamentary staff, and Gallery Lodge, which was set up for the political press corps known as the lobby, remain active, according to the Guardian.

The paper said that a lodge, known as the Alfred Robbins Lodge, which was also established for journalists, also continues to meet regularly in London.

