AMANDA Knox has left TV viewers open-mouthed after breaking into a pro-IRA song in a bizarre outburst during an interview.

The 30-year-old - who was accused of killing Brit and fellow exchange student Meredith Kercher in 2007, and spent four years imprisoned in Italy - was on TV to talk about her case.

The American spoke about receiving letters and messages of support from people across Ireland who “really understood” her.

She said she also received a CD of “the 50 most popular” Irish rebel songs while she was in jail.

When asked by host Ray D’Arc which ones, Knox then went on to sing a line from the pro-IRA song “Come Out Ye Black and Tans.”

The Irish rebel tune makes reference to the Black and Tans, a British paramilitary police auxiliary force in 1920s Ireland.

A near-speechless D’Arcy described the strange outburst as being “the oddest thing I’ve ever witnessed” as a hyper and wide-eyed Knox burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Knox was convicted and imprisoned with then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito for the murder of Surrey woman, 21-year-old Kercher.

Kercher was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in her bedroom while studying in Perugia.

Her flatmate Knox, from Seattle, and Sollecito spent four years in jail but were acquitted on appeal in 2011.

Knox returned to the US before an appeal court threw out the acquittal and reinstated her and Sollecito’s guilty verdicts in 2014.

Then, in 2015, Knox and Sollecito were acquitted by Italy’s highest court following appeals and retrials.

A documentary was released on Netflix last year, featuring interviews with Knox - along with Sollecito and Italian prosecutor Giuliano Mignini - in which she described what it feels like to be wrongly convicted.



Meredith Kercher (PA)

Rudy Guede, a drug dealer, is serving a 16-year sentence over the death.

Kercher’s sister Stephanie said her family will never watch the documentary and questioned why the two former prime suspects continue to talk about it.

She said: “Everyone seemed to say they wanted to try to rebuild their lives, including Knox and Sollecito, and yet we constantly see programmes and interviews. I don’t understand why they want to keep reliving this nightmare.



Amanda Knox (Netflix)

“I guess it might seem contradictory me giving an interview criticising them and Netflix but if they so desperately want to find a way to move on with their lives as much as we are trying to, as hard as it is for all involved, I struggle to see why they participate? Surely they want to separate themselves from this tragic experience?

“I don’t really understand what is the rationale behind the making of this documentary, I don’t really know what the purpose of it is if it can’t bring anything new to light.”