AN SNP MSP has announced plans to stand for depute leader of the party following Angus Robertson's resignation.
James Dornan, who represents Glasgow Cathcart, tweeted: "I would like to announce that I will be seeking nominations for the position of Depute Leader for the Scottish National Party, when the process commences."
He is the first SNP member to publicly announce plans to stand for the role since Mr Robertson stood down on Saturday, eight months after losing his seat in the snap general election.
Mr Dornan, a former Glasgow City councillor, was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2011 and is the convener of Holyrood's Education and Skills Committee.
Former Moray MSP Mr Robertson resigned in a letter to Nicola Sturgeon on Saturday, saying he wished to pursue "new career opportunities".
He was elected to the position in October 2016 succeeding Stewart Hosie, who quit the role following claims about his personal life.
SNP leader and First Minister Ms Sturgeon said Mr Robertson was "outstanding" as depute leader and said she hoped to he would return to frontline politics in future.
