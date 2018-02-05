LEADING Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has intensified his battle with the Treasury over its Brexit analysis as EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Downing Street, insisting there was “not a moment to lose” in the negotiation process.

After the Somerset MP accused Whitehall of “fiddling the figures” on Britain’s withdrawal, he today pointed the finger directly at Chancellor Philip Hammond, insisting: “The blame must always be with ministers.”

His comments came after Downing Street made clear that, after days of ministers giving different messages on the issue of a customs union, Britain would “categorically[be] leaving the customs union” and would not be part of any customs union in the future.

Speaking to postgraduate journalism students in London, Mr Rees-Mogg, who chairs the influential European Research Group[ERG} of backbench Tory Leavers, noted that, now Downing Street had now made crystal clear there would be no customs union, “the only person who seemed to be disagreeing with[that] was the Chancellor of the Exchequer and he ought to read up his constitution and think more carefully about what collective responsibility means".

The backbencher argued that the results of analysis often depended on the data used.

"When you take these models of what happens unless you stay in the customs union, they are all completely dependent on the inputs that you start with, and the inputs that they have started with are ones that lead to the conclusion that you have to stay in the customs union.

"Other economists have used different inputs and looked at different modelling of global trade which says we'll do extremely well by not being in the customs union.”

He added: "And so, do I think civil servants are politically biased? Well, the information the Treasury has produced is biased but the blame must always be with ministers."

Mr Rees-Mogg also took aim at Lord O'Donnell, the former Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service, who defended the integrity of Whitehall officials and described Brexiteers as "snake oil salesmen,” who "don't like the idea of experts testing your products".

"My Lord O'Donnell has said that we're snake oil salesmen and he was Cabinet Secretary up until 2011 and in 2010 George Osborne, then Chancellor, set up the Office for Budget Responsibility. Why did he set it up? He set it up because we needed an independent body because nobody trusted the figures coming from the Treasury, which were political,” declared Mr Rees-Mogg.

"And O'Donnell was Cabinet Secretary when this was going on. Was he resigning over that; saying it was a great affront to the impartiality of the Civil Service to say that they'd fiddled the figures when Gordon Brown was chancellor? I think not. He stayed on happily in his job and, therefore, this is not unusual."

Earlier, Mr Barnier, arriving for talks in Whitehall, told reporters: "There is so much work so we have decided for this reason to accelerate all the contacts."

While the EU’s negotiator said he would "respect the red lines" set out by Theresa May, he stressed that equally the UK must also "respect the rules of the Union".

Confirmation of the Government's approach on the customs union might go some way to placating pro-Brexit Tory MPs and ministers, who want the UK to be able to strike its own trade deals around the world; something being part of a customs union would prevent.

However, business leaders have urged the UK Government to remain in a customs union and Tory Brexit rebel Anna Soubry urged No 10 to "do the maths" and listen to company bosses.

She claimed the ERG of Tory MPs led by Mr Rees-Mogg had a "deeply unattractive" plan, which involved leaving the customs union "to chase unicorn trade deals" at the expense of existing relations with the EU.

Downing Street this morning sought to draw a line under the customs union row.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Government had set out its position in a paper published in August, which stated the UK was leaving the EU customs union but was exploring the possible alternatives of a "highly streamlined customs partnership" or a "new customs arrangement" with the EU.

He said Mrs May would join Mr Barnier and Mr Davis for around 20 minutes before leaving them to have lunch together with Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins and the UK's ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow.

The talks would primarily deal with the nature of the transition period but might touch on the future UK/EU relationship, he explained.

Mrs May's Brexit "war cabinet" is due to meet on Wednesday and Thursday to continue discussions on the "end state" relationship which the UK will seek with its former EU partners.

High on the agenda is likely to be the row over the status of EU nationals who come to the UK during the transition period of around two years after the date of Brexit in March 2019.

The PM has made clear she will resist EU proposals for these people to be entitled to settle permanently in the UK.

Her spokesman said: "The point the PM made is that people who arrive after we have left the EU will arrive with different expectations and understandings of the way forward and they will, therefore, be treated differently.

“Precisely what that looks like is a matter for negotiations over the next few weeks. People will be free to live and work here. The issue is the rights they accrue as a result," he added.

Labour’s Hilary Benn, who chairs the Commons Brexit Committee, said further detail was still needed from ministers if the terms of a future deal with Brussels were to be agreed by October as hoped.

"I wish it was clarity but I don't think it is. The Government is in a state of open disagreement, the Prime Minister has been immobilised," Mr Benn declared.

He added that it was a "profound mistake" to leave a customs union and it would create the need for checks at the Northern Irish border.

Meanwhile, Tom Brake for the Liberal Democrats hit out at the PM’s clarification on the issue of the customs union, saying: “The idea that UK will not be in the, or any, customs union, confirms that the crazed, extreme Brexiters are now in control of the Government.”

The SNP’s Stephen Gethins said Downing Street’s move on the customs union showed the “Tories are putting party before country and that is reckless and irresponsible”.

The Fife MP added: ‘’The Tories are attempting to solve their internal party problems and putting short term party interests ahead of those of millions of workers. In addition, it makes a disastrous ‘hard border’ for Northern Ireland all the more likely and that is deeply worrying.''

Frances O’Grady, the TUC General Secretary, said: “By ruling out a customs union, the Government is choosing to put up barriers to UK trade with Europe. It will be bad for jobs, bad for investment and bad for business.

“The Prime Minister must break free of the Brexit extremists in her party and put working people first. The best way to protect jobs, investment and rights at work is through the single market and customs union.”