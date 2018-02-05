A FORMER Westminster candidate has been formally reprimanded for using his council computer to ask volunteers to help him hand out party leaflets.

Tim Brett, leader of Fife Council’s Liberal Democrats group, sent an email from his work account seeking help distributing election material just days before last year’s local polls.

His actions contravened the Councillors’ Code of Conduct, which states that members must not use equipment provided by the council for their own party’s political gain.

Cllr Brett has now been censured at a public hearing of the Standards Commission for Scotland in Glenrothes, Fife.

A former chief executive of Ninewells Hospital, Cllr Brett was put forward to succeed Sir Menzies Campbell as MP for North East Fife in 2015, but lost out to the SNP's Stephen Gethins following a massive swing to the Nationalists.

Chair Lindsey Gallanders said the panel acknowledged the councillors’ position that his actions were the result of an inadvertent mistake, but added “it is nevertheless important that we hold him to account”.

She added: “While the hearing panel are pleased to note Cllr Brett accepts he breached the Code and has apologised for doing so, it nevertheless considers that he should have been aware of the prohibition in the Code in respect of using council facilities for party political or campaigning activities.

“He should have taken extra care to avoid doing so, particularly given the proximity of the local government and general elections.

“The panel was pleased to note that Cllr Brett recognised the need for councillors to be sensitive to how others would view their communications to ensure they avoid any perceptions that they are seeking to exploit any relationship developed through constituency for party political purposes.

“We wish to emphasise that the prohibition is an important part of the Councillors’ Code of Conduct as it gives members of the public confidence that public funds are not being use for campaigning purposes.

“The Code of Conduct is in place to ensure the public can have confidence that the councillors they elect to represent them are holding themselves to a high professional standard.”

The panel found Cllr Brett had used his council email and computer on April 26 to send a message to the chair of a Community Trust to ask for help to deliver party political leaflets around local houses.