THE SNP should choose its next deputy leader from Westminster to avoid reopening historic tensions, a senior party figure has said.

Former cabinet minister Alex Neil said the history of the party showed it would be “sensible” to pick someone based in London.

The MSP said “real ruptions” had opened up during the 1970s between politicians and party members north and south of the border.

The Nationalists gained 11 MPs in the October 1974 general election – then an all-time high – but this success was tempered by growing internal tensions.

Concerns focused on a perceived breakdown of communication between London and Scotland, alongside significant splits on issues such as devolution.

Mr Neil’s comments came as SNP MSP James Dornan announced he was seeking nominations for the depute leader position, which opened up after former Westminster leader Angus Robertson resigned over the weekend.

The former Health Secretary said having the party’s deputy based down south “worked well with Angus Robertson, and certainly it should be a consideration”.

Mr Neil added: “I think it’s sensible. If you look at the history of the party, we got into a fankle in the 1970s. It caused real ruptions in the SNP.”

He said a Westminster-based deputy would ensure the party was “singing from the same hymn sheet” north and south of the border, but insisted an open competition would be best.

He said: “I think it’s better to have an open contest. It allows for a good debate around where the party goes from here.

“You can see with the Labour party, when Gordon Brown got elected unchallenged, it’s not long till their authority gets challenged.”

Mr Robertson stood down with immediate effect on Saturday after losing his parliamentary seat in June.

As well as Mr Dornan, possible contenders to replace him include current SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, former comedy club boss Tommy Sheppard MP and Joanna Cherry MP, a QC.

Kirsty Blackman, deputy leader of the Westminster group, has also been floated as a candidate – as well as Finance Secretary Derek Mackay and transport minister Humza Yousaf at Holyrood.

Mr Blackford, who represents Ross, Skye and Lochaber, rejected media suggestions that he could take over in a so-called “coronation” from Mr Robertson.

He said he would be reflecting on his own position in the coming days, but added he would be “very happy” to see an open contest.

He also dismissed any notion that the deputy leader should necessarily be based at Westminster, adding: “I think it should be the best person to be part of that team.

“I’m not so hung up as to whether they are in Westminster or Holyrood, or indeed somewhere else.”

Mr Dornan said he had been “astounded” by the level of support he had received so far, but added: “It’s far too early to say where the support is going to fall.”

He said his strengths lay in his close relationship to party activists, adding: “I think I bring a kind of collaborative ability. I’ve got very close relations to the grassroots.”

Announcing his candidacy on Twitter, he wrote: “Angus Robertson was a fantastic depute leader however with a new depute comes new opportunities.

“Now is the right time for me to unite Yes supporters, party members and the SNP as we move towards independence.”