Leading crisp giant Doritos has come under fire after announcing it is to launch a female-friendly version of the popular snack.

The global chief executive of PepsiCo, which owns Doritos, announced in a radio interview that women don't want to the crisps to stick to their fingers and "crunch too loudly in public".

However, women's equality activists have lambasted the move, saying it perpetuates "tired gender stereotypes".

It follows recent criticism of other products which have a so-called "pink tax" for women -- such as a BIC's pink "for her" pen or pink razors for women more expensive than male versions.

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi told US podcast Freakonomics Radio: "[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public.

"And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavour into their mouth."

Asked if she was considering making different crisps for men and women, she said: "It’s not a male and female [version] as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?'

"And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon.

"For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not hav[ing] so much of the flavour stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse?

"Because women love to carry a snack in their purse."

A spokeswoman for the Women’s Equality Party said: "The idea of shrinking products for women is as old as the ad men making these decisions.

"Companies that perpetuate these tired gender stereotypes will continue to lose out on the single biggest consumer group: women."

It is not known if the crisps will be available in the UK.

PepsiCo were approached for a comment.