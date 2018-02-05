Dr Paul Arnell,

Reader of Law,

Law School,

Robert Gordon University,

Aberdeen.

Research interests: Public international law, particularly in international criminal law, extradition, jurisdiction and human rights.

On the steps of the High Court in London yesterday Lauri Love said he hoped that his victory would be a precedent for others.

I doubt it will turn out that way. His case, rather, will prove to be exceptional. The long arm of US law will continue to stretch across the Atlantic.

UK-US extradition has been a hot topic ever since the 2001 extradition treaty was concluded between the countries, not long after the September 11 terrorist atrocities.

Together with the UK law, the Extradition Act 2003, the system is designed to affect the transfer of accused and convicted persons in an expeditious and streamlined way.

In most cases it works in the manner it was intended. There are exceptions, of course, but in most cases requested persons are delivered to the US as a matter of course.

Love’s case followed in the footsteps of Gary McKinnon who was likewise accused of hacking in the US and faced a very lengthy sentence.

The furore following McKinnon’s case, arising from the remote nature of his criminality, his Asperger’s Syndrome and the high profile support he enjoyed in sections of the media and political circles led to a change in the law.

That was the introduction of a ‘forum bar’ into the 2003 Act. Love’s appeal was allowed on account of the forum bar and because it was oppressive on mental health grounds to extradite him.

These reasons were based on a coming together of disparate factors – his particular mental health concerns and near-total reliance on support from his parents, the real risk of Love’s suicide, his eczema and that the English prosecutor had been silent on the most appropriate jurisdiction to prosecute him.

These circumstances are unusual indeed.

The decision was a huge relief for Love and his parents and supporters - albeit he still faces the prospect of a trial in England. His case does not provide much real hope for others. The best advice for hackers remains to be well-aware of the long reach of US justice.