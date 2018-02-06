THE war of words over the role of civil servants in the Brexit process has intensified after a former Cabinet Secretary accused leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg of bullying officials.

The Somerset MP pointed the finger of blame for Treasury officials “fiddling the figures” on Brexit at Chancellor, Philip Hammond, arguing that the “blame must always be with ministers”.

Speaking to postgraduate journalism students in London, Mr Rees-Mogg, who chairs the influential European Research Group of backbench Tory Leavers, noted that, now Downing Street had made crystal clear there would be no customs union, “the only person who seemed to be disagreeing with[that] was the Chancellor of the Exchequer and he ought to read up his constitution and think more carefully about what collective responsibility means".

Mr Rees-Mogg then turned his fire on Lord O’Donnell, the former Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service, who had launched a staunch defence of civil servants and likened those advocating Brexit to “snake -oil salesmen”.

The Tory backbencher hit back, saying: “My Lord O'Donnell has said that we're snake-oil salesmen and he was Cabinet Secretary up until 2011 and in 2010 George Osborne, then Chancellor, set up the Office for Budget Responsibility. Why did he set it up? He set it up because we needed an independent body because nobody trusted the figures coming from the Treasury, which were political.”

Mr Rees-Mogg added: "And O'Donnell was Cabinet Secretary when this was going on. Was he resigning over that; saying it was a great affront to the impartiality of the Civil Service to say that they'd fiddled the figures when Gordon Brown was Chancellor? I think not. He stayed on happily in his job and, therefore, this is not unusual."

However, during a private notice question in the House of Lords about "unwarranted" criticism of the civil service, the crossbench peer continued the spat, asking: "Does the minister believe that those making allegations without supporting evidence against serving civil servants, who will not respond, are undertaking a form of bullying.

"That to be honest is something which actually diminishes those making the attacks but, more importantly, damages our democracy."

For the UK Government, Lord Young replied: "Whether the accusations made in the House of Commons constitute bullying, I am not quite so sure."

But he added: "They were ill-advised given that the evidence did not stack up the accusations that were made. The people who come out of it worse are those who make the accusations rather than those that they were levied against."