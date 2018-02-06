THE restaurant group behind the Di Maggio’s chain has posted fresh record turnover but profits have dipped partly because of wage inflation, with intensification of competition for staff following the Brexit vote highlighted.

Mario Gizzi, co-founder and director of The DRG (Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group), highlighted

a reduction in the number of European workers coming to Scotland and emphasised the importance of such staff to the sector.

The DRG, which bills itself as the largest independent restaurant chain in Scotland, revealed the

£8 million aparthotel it is developing in Glasgow is on track to open this summer. Mr Gizzi noted this opening would create 30 jobs and result in the group’s workforce exceeding 800 for the first time.

The Anchorline Aparthotel, in St Vincent Place, is due to welcome its first guests in August, the group said, with Mr Gizzi highlighting £5.5m of funding for the project from Clydesdale Bank.

Turnover at The DRG, which is based in Glasgow, rose to £34.86m in the year to April 30 from £33.8m in the prior 12 months. Pre-tax profits at the group, which also trades under the Amarone and Cafe Andaluz brands in

Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen and operates the Barolo Grill and The Anchor Line restaurants in its home city, dipped by about 7.5 per cent from £5.77m to £5.33m.

The wages and salaries bill, including social security and pension costs, rose to £11.87m in the year to April 30, having been £10.89m in the prior 12 months.

The DRG attributed the fall in annual pre-tax profits mainly to “wage inflation, the apprenticeship levy and increasing business costs”. It revealed it had, “as competition for staff becomes more intense in the wake of the Brexit vote”, invested substantially in staff training.

The DRG, which now operates 24 restaurants and food court outlets, said three full-time trainers were currently delivering Scottish Vocational Qualifications to more than 125 staff.

Mr Gizzi said: “There’s clearly been a reduction in the number of European workers arriving in Scotland, and tourism and hospitality is one of the sectors that relies heavily on such employees. It’s essential for our future growth plans we are recognised as an employer that invests in our people and which offers them the very best opportunity to improve their skills and have a rewarding career.”

Co-director Tony Conetta revealed earlier plans to open a restaurant in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh had been replaced by the new, 220-seat Cafe Andaluz off the Royal Mile in the Old Town, which launched last November.

He said: “We had the opportunity to open earlier in a prime tourist location.”

Predicting the new restaurant would add about £2m in annual revenues, Mr Conetta added the group had “reached an amicable agreement with the developer” in St Andrew Square.

Looking forward to the launch of the aparthotel in Glasgow, Mr Gizzi said: “We now have four restaurants in St Vincent Place, Cafe Andaluz, Anchor Line, The Atlantic and The Citizen, and, given how well they are performing, we’re confident it will be a very successful addition, especially as the food for the hotel will be provided by our kitchen team at The Atlantic.” Mr Gizzi added: “It’s a real vote of confidence in Glasgow and its economy, and the backing of the Clydesdale Bank...has enabled us to bring forward the plans on schedule.”

He paid tribute to Di Maggio’s co-founder Joe Conetta, Tony’s father, who passed away last summer following a heart

attack.

Mr Gizzi said: “Joe and I had no idea when we opened our first restaurant... that the business would grow to the extent it has done. He was a true visionary who combined a keen business mind with a uniquely warm and welcoming personality and The DRG simply wouldn’t have existed without his drive and dedication.”